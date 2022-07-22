Browns sign Perrion Winfrey, place David Bell on PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 22, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT
The Browns announced a pair of roster moves involving 2022 draft picks on Friday.

Fourth-round defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has signed his four-year rookie deal with the club. Winfrey is the ninth on nine picks to sign with the team.

Winfrey had 23 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble during his final season at Oklahoma. He was one of three defensive linemen that the Browns added to their roster in this year’s draft.

The Browns also announced that wide receiver David Bell will open camp on the physically unable to perform list. The third-round pick is dealing with a foot injury and is eligible to be activated at any time. Once he is activated, he is expected to vie for snaps as a slot receiver.

  1. Ba ha ha. Little 10/Browns fan were raving about this scrub. I told you he was gonna bust. Foot injury in training camp? Browns have to lead the NFL in training camp injuries

