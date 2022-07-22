Bucs rookie TE Cade Otton cleared for practice

Getty Images

One of the players who will be vying for tight end snaps in Tampa in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement is set to practice with the team when camp opens next week.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that fourth-round pick Cade Otton has been cleared to practice. Otton had ankle surgery while at Washington last year and did not take part in the on-field portions of the offseason program as a result.

Otton had 91 catches for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns during his time in school.

The Bucs recently agreed to a deal with veteran Kyle Rudolph to join a tight end group that also includes Cameron Brate, Codey McElroy, and sixth-round pick Ko Kieft.