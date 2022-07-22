Cardinals sign Victor Bolden Jr.

Getty Images

The Cardinals have added one of the better receivers in the USFL to their roster.

Arizona announced on Friday that the club has signed Victor Bolden Jr. to a one-year deal.

Bolden was the USFL championship game MVP, catching six passes for 64 yards and the game-winning touchdown for the Birmingham Stallions. Overall, he was fourth in the league with 415 yards receiving on 42 receptions.

Bolden previously spent time with the 49ers, Bills, and Lions, entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He served as a returner for the 49ers as a rookie, averaging 20.8 yards on 19 kick returns and 5.8 yards on four punt returns. He also returned five kicks in two games for Buffalo in 2018.

He spent parts of the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Detroit’s practice squad.

As a corresponding move, the Cardinals waived receiver Jared Smart, who had joined Arizona as an undrafted free agent this offseason.