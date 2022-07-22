Chargers signing Carlo Kemp

Getty Images

The Chargers are adding a player from the USFL to their defensive line.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Carlo Kemp is signing with the AFC West club. Kemp had five sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL’s return to action this spring.

Kemp was undrafted out of Michigan in 2021. He signed with the Packers as a free agent, but did not make the team. He spent time on the Broncos practice squad and then moved on to the new league after the season was over.

Chargers rookies reported to camp earlier this week and Kemp’s bid to make the team will ramp up once camp fully opens next week.