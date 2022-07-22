Daniel Snyder, House Oversight Committee remain at odds over July 28 testimony

Getty Images

They agreed on a date, but they still haven’t locked it in.

Nine days after the latest exchange of letters between the lawyer representing Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the House Oversight Committee regarding the terms and conditions of Snyder’s deposition testimony, there’s still no agreement to proceed.

The two sides picked July 28 as the date. However, they did not agree on whether Snyder will testify voluntarily or subject to a subpoena.

A spokesperson for Snyder told PFT via email that Snyder “remains willing and ready to testify voluntarily.” The spokesperson said that arrangements have not been made to process on July 28, because the Committee has not yet accepted the offer for voluntary testimony.

The Committee insists on testimony via subpoena. Snyder’s lawyer has refused to accept it on his behalf. And the Committee hasn’t been able to serve Snyder, given that he’s been out of the country for most if not all of the month since the Committee announced, on June 22, that a subpoena would be issued.

If Snyder testifies under a subpoena, he’ll have to answer questions on matters that would be covered by nondisclosure agreements. Absent a subpoena, he’d have to decline to answer, given the likely terms of any such contracts.

Meanwhile, Snyder remains beyond the reach of formal process. If he’s committed to remaining out of the country through the end of the year, or possibly only through the election in early November, he may be able to avoid ever having to testify.