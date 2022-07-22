Derek Carr happy just to focus on football

Posted by Josh Alper on July 22, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Over the last couple of years, the Raiders have moved to Las Vegas, seen head coach Jon Gruden resign after the release of offensive emails, and lost the services of wide receiver Henry Ruggs after he was arrested last year following a car crash that killed another person.

This offseason saw the hiring of a new head coach and General Manager and a big trade for wide receiver Davante Adams, but it was otherwise a quieter time around the Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr told reporters at the team’s training camp on Friday that he appreciated being able to keep his focus entirely on the game.

“If I’m honest, after the season, I had a couple of days to think about it, really in the summer and things like that,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “But then since football [started] and we’ve been talking and grinding on the playbook, it’s just been all football. And that’s been nice. I’m glad that, hopefully, hopefully, that stuff is behind us.”

The Raiders’ new direction also included the hiring of a new team president and the hope is that all of the changes will result in at least the first playoff win since Carr joined the team.

4 responses to “Derek Carr happy just to focus on football

  1. Carr is the 4th best QB in the division. I don’t see how McDaniels doesn’t try to upgrade after this season.

  2. Carr is better than Russell Wilson at this point and beat Justin Herbert H2H with the playoffs on the line. Came a play away from taking the Bengals to OT in Cincy in that playoff game. Since then added Davante Adams and one of the top offensive coaches in the league. Meanwhile the Chiefs traded away Mahomes’ cheat button (Hill) who he could just throw a hitch to and let him do the rest or loft the ball 50 yards downfield to and rely on Hill to be the first guy to run under it.
    Still the toughest division in football but the Raiders are capable of winning it.

  4. Carr is the 4th best QB in the division.

    —————————————

    And Mac Jones is the 3rd best QB in his division.
    I don’t see how Belichick doesn’t just retire… his winning days are over without TB

