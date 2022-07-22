Derek Carr happy just to focus on football

Getty Images

Over the last couple of years, the Raiders have moved to Las Vegas, seen head coach Jon Gruden resign after the release of offensive emails, and lost the services of wide receiver Henry Ruggs after he was arrested last year following a car crash that killed another person.

This offseason saw the hiring of a new head coach and General Manager and a big trade for wide receiver Davante Adams, but it was otherwise a quieter time around the Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr told reporters at the team’s training camp on Friday that he appreciated being able to keep his focus entirely on the game.

“If I’m honest, after the season, I had a couple of days to think about it, really in the summer and things like that,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “But then since football [started] and we’ve been talking and grinding on the playbook, it’s just been all football. And that’s been nice. I’m glad that, hopefully, hopefully, that stuff is behind us.”

The Raiders’ new direction also included the hiring of a new team president and the hope is that all of the changes will result in at least the first playoff win since Carr joined the team.