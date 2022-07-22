Deshaun Watson reports for Browns training camp

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Madatory Minicamp
Getty Images

As Judge Sue L. Robinson continues to craft a ruling regarding whether and to what extent Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended to start the 2022 season, Watson has shown up for his first training camp in Cleveland.

Via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com, Watson reported on Friday, along with the team’s other quarterbacks and rookies.

Judge Robinson received written submissions from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on July 12. She could issue a ruing, in theory, at any time.

Unless she decides that no discipline should be imposed on Watson, either side will have the right to appeal the outcome to Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee. Presumably, a final decision will be reached before Week One.

7 responses to “Deshaun Watson reports for Browns training camp

  2. He may be creepy & sleazy, but he has a right to go to work and earn his unwarranted salary.

  3. If he is smart he will ask Bob Kraft for his list of “safe” massage spas in each NFL city

  4. Surprising. This should have been done by now. I don’t pity the Browns or this freak show QB, but fair is fair–make a decision.

  6. As he should. Unlike three other cases, there were no complaints of sexual assault (Ben), violence (Rice) or charges (Kraft)

