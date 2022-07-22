Dolphins put Byron Jones on PUP list

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The team announced that Jones was placed on the list Friday. Jones had surgery on his leg in March and is still working his way back into form.

Jones is heading into his third season with the Dolphins. He had 58 tackles in 16 starts last season and restructured his contract this offseason when the team needed cap space for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Jones and Hill should be seeing plenty of one another in practice once Jones is activated. That can happen at any point during camp.

The Dolphins also placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the non-football injury list. He played seven games on special teams for Miami last season.