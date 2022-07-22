Eagles unveil black alternate helmets

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are the latest team to unveil their alternate helmets for 2022.

Philadelphia will wear black helmets for multiple games this season, although the team has not yet announced which games those will be.

Last year the Eagles wore black pants and black jerseys for two games, but the NFL would not allow teams to wear alternate helmets. This year the league has permitted alternate helmets, and the Eagles are jumping at the chance to go for an alternate look, which always corresponds to increased apparel sales.

The Eagles have also already announced that they’ll bring back their classic Kelly green helmets for some games in 2023.