Inside the Kyler Murray deal

On Thursday, Kyler Murray of the Cardinals became the latest quarterback to sign a major long-term deal. We’ve gotten a look at the full terms.
Per a source with knowledge of the deal, here they are.
1. Signing bonus: $29.035 million.
2. 2022 base salary: $965,000, fully guaranteed.
3. 2023 option bonus: $36 million, fully guaranteed.
4. 2023 workout bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed.
5. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.
6. 2024 base salary: $37 million, $35.3 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing.
7. 2024 workout bonus: $1 million.
8. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.
9. 2025 90-man offseason roster bonus: $11.9 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed as of 2024.
10. 2025 base salary: $18 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed as of 2024.
11. 2025 workout bonus: $1.8575 million.
12. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.
13. 2026 90-man offseason roster bonus: $17 million. (Of the 2026 compensation, $26.8 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. By 2025, $36.8 million will be fully guaranteed.)
14. 2026 base salary: $22.835 million.
15. 2026 workout bonus: $1.8575 million.
16. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.
17. 2027 90-man offseason roster bonus: $14.185 million.
18. 2027 base salary: $19.5 million, guaranteed as of 2026.
19. 2027 workout bonus: $1.8 million.
20. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.
21. 2028 90-man offseason roster bonus: $7.7 million.
22. 2028 base salary: $34 million.
23. 2028 workout bonus: $1.8 million.
24. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.
25. 2028 training camp reporting bonus: $2 million.
The deal includes salary escalators for 2024 through 2028, with up to $1.5 million available per year, based on performance in the prior year. He gets an extra $750,000 for 600 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, and another $750,000 based on 70 percent playing time in the regular season, 70 percent playing time in the NFC Championship game, and victory in the NFC Championship game. That’s another $7.5 million.
The contract has $160 million guaranteed for injury at signing, and $103.3 million fully guaranteed at signing.
A total of $9.315 million is tied to participation in the offseason program, the most for any player in the league.
Per-game roster bonuses hinge $4.25 million on participation in games, also the most for any quarterback in the league.
The deal has a total value of $265.692 million over seven years. That’s $37.956 million per year, putting him fifth behind Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, and Patrick Mahomes.
The contract replaces a deal that would have paid him roughly $5 million this year, and he was four years away from unrestricted free agency. He’s now under contract through 2028.