Inside the Kyler Murray deal

Getty Images

On Thursday, Kyler Murray of the Cardinals became the latest quarterback to sign a major long-term deal. We’ve gotten a look at the full terms.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, here they are.

1. Signing bonus: $29.035 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $965,000, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 option bonus: $36 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2023 workout bonus: $1 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2024 base salary: $37 million, $35.3 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing.

7. 2024 workout bonus: $1 million.

8. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.

9. 2025 90-man offseason roster bonus: $11.9 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed as of 2024.

10. 2025 base salary: $18 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed as of 2024.

11. 2025 workout bonus: $1.8575 million.

12. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.

13. 2026 90-man offseason roster bonus: $17 million. (Of the 2026 compensation, $26.8 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. By 2025, $36.8 million will be fully guaranteed.)

14. 2026 base salary: $22.835 million.

15. 2026 workout bonus: $1.8575 million.

16. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.

17. 2027 90-man offseason roster bonus: $14.185 million.

18. 2027 base salary: $19.5 million, guaranteed as of 2026.

19. 2027 workout bonus: $1.8 million.

20. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.

21. 2028 90-man offseason roster bonus: $7.7 million.

22. 2028 base salary: $34 million.

23. 2028 workout bonus: $1.8 million.

24. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $850,000.

25. 2028 training camp reporting bonus: $2 million.

The deal includes salary escalators for 2024 through 2028, with up to $1.5 million available per year, based on performance in the prior year. He gets an extra $750,000 for 600 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, and another $750,000 based on 70 percent playing time in the regular season, 70 percent playing time in the NFC Championship game, and victory in the NFC Championship game. That’s another $7.5 million.

The contract has $160 million guaranteed for injury at signing, and $103.3 million fully guaranteed at signing.

A total of $9.315 million is tied to participation in the offseason program, the most for any player in the league.

Per-game roster bonuses hinge $4.25 million on participation in games, also the most for any quarterback in the league.

The deal has a total value of $265.692 million over seven years. That’s $37.956 million per year, putting him fifth behind Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, and Patrick Mahomes.

The contract replaces a deal that would have paid him roughly $5 million this year, and he was four years away from unrestricted free agency. He’s now under contract through 2028.