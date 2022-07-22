Jets will wear black helmets three times in 2022

Posted by Josh Alper on July 22, 2022, 9:33 AM EDT
New York Jets

The Jets are the latest NFL team to introduce alternate helmets for the 2022 season.

The team unveiled a black helmet that they will pair with black uniforms for three games this year. They will wear them against the Patriots on October 30, the Bears on November 27, and the Jaguars on December 22.

It’s the first time the Jets will sport black helmets. The NFL barred alternate-color helmets for many years before a rule change allowed teams to use them for the 2022 season.

“Our alternate helmets are the definition of swaggy,” wide receiver Elijah Moore said in a release from the team. “Definitely honored to rock out in those.”

Former Jets tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson will enter the team’s Ring of Honor on October 30 with former cornerback Darrelle Revis joining him on November 27. The December game is a Thursday night contest.

  3. Team name is the Jets and the best logo they can come up with is the word Jets with a football. Any intern could do better than that.

  5. A gimmick by losing franchises. New York, New Cheatland, Carolina. Notice how Buffalo doesn’t need a gimmick like this? The next NFL dynasty with future Hall of Famer Josh Allen.

  6. Not a Jets fan by any means, but that’s a sharp helmet. Glad the NFL got rid of their silly one-helmet-only rule.

