Josh McDaniels: There was a lot of good football played in the USFL

Before the Raiders got their training camp underway this week, the club brought in a pair of players who had participated in the USFL.

They signed cornerback Isiah Brown and receiver Isaiah Zuber, who finished the 10-game season leading the league in touchdown catches for the Houston Gamblers.

In his Thursday press conference, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said he liked being able to add players who were active in the USFL.

It’s a benefit,” McDaniels said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think it speaks to the fact there are a lot of guys that continue to work hard because they want to achieve their dream of playing in the NFL and creating a career for themselves. There was a lot of good football played when you watch that league.”

Playing in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 4, the Raiders were the first team in the league to have a training camp practice on Thursday.

