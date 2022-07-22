Justyn Ross recently underwent foot surgery

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross appeared in a photo on social media earlier this month while wearing a boot on his left foot.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that Ross recently underwent foot surgery and will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“It’s going to take time [to heal],” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com.

Ross injured his foot last November while playing for Clemson and underwent an initial surgery. He needed another to clean things up, Reid said.

Ross went undrafted but signed with the Chiefs as a college free agent and drew praise from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during minicamp.

Ross caught 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns last season. He earned freshman All-America honors in the Tigers’ 2018 national title year and made 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

The Chiefs also are expected to place offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) on PUP to begin camp. Both underwent offseason surgery.