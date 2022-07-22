Kyler Murray: It’s all about fulfilling my promise to bring a championship to the Cardinals

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrated his new contract today by making clear that he knows the job isn’t done.

Murray said the Cardinals have believed in him since drafting him three years ago, and he wants to repay that trust by bringing home a Super Bowl championship.

“It’s a blessing. I’m so grateful and honored for the confidence they’ve shown in me. The faith they’ve shown in me to take a 5-foot-10 quarterback, that’s never been done before,” Murray said. “It’s all about fulfilling my promise, which is hopefully one day to bring a championship to this organization.”

The Cardinals have improved from five wins in Murray’s rookie season to eight wins in Year 2 and 11 wins in Year 3, but they still haven’t won a playoff game with Murray at quarterback. Murray knows he’ll ultimately be judged by his postseason success, and he thinks that success is coming.

2 responses to “Kyler Murray: It’s all about fulfilling my promise to bring a championship to the Cardinals

  1. Kyler better hope he’s carried like Trent Dilfer was by the Ravens because that’s the only way he’s winning a Championship with that team any time soon.

  2. The way he went about getting his contract was not typical of leadership. It’s too bad the Cardinals have to overpay because of lack of quality options.

