Kyler Murray on putting his baseball career to rest: I’m where I want to be

USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics made Kyler Murray the ninth overall choice in 2018, and he signed a $4.6 million deal expecting to play baseball after a final season at Oklahoma. But after winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming a top NFL prospect, Murray returned the bonus and opted to play football.

The Cardinals made Murray the first overall choice, but even then, critics questioned Murray’s choice of sport.

No one is after Murray signed a deal with the Cardinals this week worth $265.692 million over seven seasons, officially ending any and all baseball talk.

“Have you guys seen the payroll of the Oakland A’s vs. his contract?” Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim interjected before Murray could respond to the question about his baseball career.

Murray’s annual average for his total contract that runs through 2028 works out to $37.956 million a season. (The five-year extension has a $46.1 million average.) The A’s payroll for this season is $48.5 million for 2022, according to Spotrac.

“I’m where I want to be,” the quarterback said, smiling.

For what it’s worth, the A’s still retain Murray’s baseball rights.