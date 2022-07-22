Lions signing Isaiah Buggs

Getty Images

The Lions are adding some depth for their defensive line.

Detroit is signing Isaiah Buggs, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The Steelers selected Buggs in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in 29 games with seven starts for Pittsburgh over three seasons before Pittsburgh cut him in January.

Buggs signed with the Raiders practice squad for the club’s week of the postseason.

In 10 games with six starts last season, Buggs recorded 17 total tackles with two tackles for loss and a pass defensed.