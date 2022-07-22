Logan Hall agrees to terms with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ rookies report to training camp Saturday, and second-round choice Logan Hall will be there.

The defensive lineman agreed to terms with the team on Friday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That leaves only fourth-rounder Cade Otton without a deal as six other draft selections previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

Hall was the 33rd overall choice and the highest-drafted player without a contract.

Hall totaled 97 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven games in 34 games at the University of Houston.