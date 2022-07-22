Logan Hall agrees to terms with Bucs

Posted by Charean Williams on July 22, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT
NFL: MAY 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTA Offseason Workouts
Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ rookies report to training camp Saturday, and second-round choice Logan Hall will be there.

The defensive lineman agreed to terms with the team on Friday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That leaves only fourth-rounder Cade Otton without a deal as six other draft selections previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

Hall was the 33rd overall choice and the highest-drafted player without a contract.

Hall totaled 97 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven games in 34 games at the University of Houston.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.