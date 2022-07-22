Logan Ryan: I wouldn’t close the door on Rob Gronkowski returning

Getty Images

Add someone else to the list of people who don’t necessarily believe Rob Gronkowski is truly done playing football.

Though Gronkowski announced his second retirement in June, several people — including his own girlfriend — have publicly said that they think he’ll play again.

Defensive back Logan Ryan played with Gronkowski from 2013-2016 on the Patriots and would be his teammate again on the Buccaneers should the tight end elect to return. In a Friday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Ryan detailed why he’s not convinced Gronkowski’s retired for good.

“I wouldn’t close the door, but I definitely think that he’s at peace with his career,” Ryan said. “He’s a Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest tight end of all time. I’ve been with him, I’ve seen what he’s played through and his body has been beat up through the years. He definitely leaves it all out there. So, I’m not one to speak on it because I put a long soliloquy of a tweet out — all 140 characters — when Tom retired. And then he unretired on me. So, I didn’t put a long tweet out for Gronk.

“You never know, players are taking ownership nowadays and reporting their own news. They’re taking breaks, they’re taking hiatuses and coming back to the sport. And you’re allowed to do that. Either way, I’m proud of Gronk. I’m happy for Gronk. He’s definitely the greatest tight end that I’ve ever played with.”

Gronkowski has basically become the little boy that cried “retire” in that no one really seems to believe him — even though he continues to insist he’s truly done.

If it turns out he isn’t, Gronkowski will surely be welcomed back to the Bucs with open arms.