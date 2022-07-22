Madden makes Tom Brady its top-rated quarterback

Getty Images

Most people who craft lists of the best quarterbacks in the NFL would not put 44-year-old Tom Brady at the top of the heap. The folks at Madden did.

The quarterback ratings are out, and Brady has the highest number of all quarterbacks with a 97.

Next is 2020 and 2021 MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback is a 96. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comes in third, with a 95.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, this year’s preseason MVP favorite, is fourth with a 92. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lands at No. 5, with a 90. Next comes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at 89, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at 88, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at 87, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at 87, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at 85.

The second ten has Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (84), Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (84), Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (83), Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (83), Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (81), Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (80), Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (78), Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (77), 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (77), and Saints quarterback Deshaun Watson (76).

Sorry, TuAnon. Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are tied for No. 22, with 75s.

Brady, who retired for 40 days earlier this year, should not be No. 1. Reasonable minds may differ on who No. 1 should be, but it should not be Brady.

My own loose, seat of the pants ratings would go like this: (1) Allen 99; (2) Mahomes 98; (3) Rodgers 97; (4) Burrow 96; (5) Brady 95; (6) Herbert 95; (7) Wilson 93; (8) Jackson 92; (9) Stafford 91; and (10) Watson 91.