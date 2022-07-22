Mecole Hardman: A good year to come up and take advantage of the opportunity

Getty Images

We know that Tyreek Hill‘s departure will lead to a different look on offense for the Chiefs this season, but it remains to be seen exactly how the Chiefs will operate now that Hill calls Miami home.

Hill’s former partner at wideout Mecole Hardman believes that the presence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce means that the offense is “going to be great regardless” of who is missing from the lineup. He said on NFL Network Friday that he also sees Hill’s departure as a way to open up “more overall play” from a group of wideouts that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore.

“Definitely opportunity, for sure,” Hardman said. “A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it’s a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we’ve got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it’s definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity.”

Asking one player to replicate what Hill did in Kansas City would be a tall order, but spreading those chances out to a number of receivers with Mahomes running the show could prove to be just what the doctor ordered to keep the Chiefs offense humming.