Packers promote Jon-Eric Sullivan to VP of player personnel

Getty Images

The Packers announced promotions in the player personnel and football operations departments.

Jon-Eric Sullivan, who is entering his 19th season with the club, now will serve as vice president of player personnel. He had served as co-director of player personnel since 2018.

Sullivan spent 2016-17 as the director of college scouting after working as a college scout for 12 years. Sullivan previously served as the team’s National Football Scouting representative to the annual NFL Scouting Combine and authored evaluations of all prospective seniors in the southwest region. He joined the team’s football operations department on July 12, 2004, after serving as a scouting intern during the Packers’ 2003 training camp.

Bryan Engel earned a promotion to director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer after working as the head athletic trainer the past seven seasons. He originally joined the team in 1997 as a seasonal assistant and served as an assistant athletic trainer for the Packers from 1999-2014.

Engel was honored with the 2013 Tim Davey NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer Award. Before arriving in Green Bay, Engel was a seasonal assistant with the Patriots in 1996-97 after serving as a training camp intern in 1995.

The Packers promoted Chris Gaines to college scout after he spent three seasons working as a scouting assistant. He originally joined the Packers in 2016 as a football technology assistant.

Sean Linton now will serve as a college scout after working as a scouting assistant since the middle of the 2020 season. He originally joined the Packers in 2019 as a training camp scouting intern and returned to Green Bay as a full-season scouting intern in 2020.

Nate Weir has a new title of associate athletic trainer/director of rehab & return to play after working as the coordinator of rehabilitation since 2017. For 14 years, he was an assistant athletic trainer for the Packers.

Dawson Friedland earned a promotion to senior football data analyst. He joined the Packers in 2020 as a data analyst after working for the Miami Marlins as a senior analyst (2019-20), data architect (2018-19) and data engineer (2018).

Eric Prosise, who joined the Packers in 2019 as a football technology application developer, now will serve as manager of football application development.