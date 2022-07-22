Patriots place Malcolm Perry on reserve/retired, cut Byron Cowart

Posted by Charean Williams on July 22, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT
NFL: JUN 08 New England Patriots Minicamp
Getty Images

The Patriots announced a pair of roster moves Friday.

They placed receiver Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list. Perry is returning to Navy service, Doug Kyed of PFF reports.

Perry, 25, signed a futures contract with New England on Jan. 17. New England claimed him off waivers from Miami on Sept. 2, but Perry went on injured reserve two weeks later. The Patriots cut him Nov. 17 and the Saints signed him to their practice squad.

Perry entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft selection of the Dolphins in 2020, and they moved him from quarterback to running back/receiver. He played nine games with two starts as a rookie and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown and three rushing attempts for 5 yards.

The Patriots also announced they released defensive lineman Byron Cowart.

Cowart, 26, entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of New England in 2019. He spent the entire 2021 season on the reserve/PUP list.

During his time with the Patriots, Cowart appeared in 19 games with 14 starts and finished with 29 total tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Patriots place Malcolm Perry on reserve/retired, cut Byron Cowart

  1. Yesterday’s team making some irrelevant moves. Pats are nothing without Brady….never were and never will be. They will finish in last place in the AFC East.

  3. The fact is Tom Brady was suspended for cheating. He will never.. and I really do mean NEVER be admired loved and respected by all football fans like Peyton Manning and Joe Montana are.

    And that really makes the fan club so mad 😂

  4. So fan club… why did your hero Tommy smash his cell phone? Surely you must know why he would do that after the investigation asked for it.

    I’m willing to listen and change my mind again just like I changed my mind about Tommy when that happened and those text messages came out. So let’s hear it.

  5. Oh no! This guy was a true difference maker and so now the super bowl run is in jeopardy

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.