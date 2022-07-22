Raiders sign Matthias Farley

Getty Images

The Raiders have opened training camp and they’re welcoming a new defensive back to the fold as they start preparing for the 2022 season.

The team announced that they have signed safety Matthias Farley to their 90-man roster. He joins cornerback Ike Brown as new signings in the Las Vegas secondary this week.

Farley played in every game for the Titans last season with the great majority of his playing time coming on special teams. He also played in 37 games for the Colts and 29 games for the Jets before landing in Tennessee.

Farley has 174 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries for his career.

The Raiders also announced that defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been placed on the non-football injury list and that wide receiver Dillon Stoner is on the physically unable to perform list. Both players can be activated at any time.