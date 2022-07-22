Rams’ Super Bowl LVI ring gives a subtle, final middle finger to St. Louis

Getty Images

With training camps opening, the Rams have put a bow on the prior season by putting rings on their fingers. In so doing, the L.A. Rams have given one last middle finger to St. Louis.

Instead of displaying a pair of Lombardi Trophies, given that the Rams won the Super Bowl in 1999 while headquartered in Missouri, this Super Bowl LVI ring shows only a single Lombardi. It’s a not-so-subtle way of ignoring the 20 years the franchise spent in St. Louis, between stints in L.A.

Like the Tampa Bay ring over a year ago, the top of the Rams’ ring detaches, revealing a tiny replica of the interior of SoFi Stadium, site of the team’s home games and their championship victory over the Bengals.

Yes, these rings keep getting bigger and better. And maybe it makes people like owner Stan Kroenke and COO Kevin Demoff feel better about the messy divorce with St. Louis, capped by litigation that resulted in a $790 million settlement. Regardless, the ring that commemorates the latest Super Bowl win by the franchise ignores the fact that the franchise won a Super Bowl to cap the 1999 season.