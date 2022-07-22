Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford’s elbow is feeling good

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to end his hiatus from throwing the football.

Stafford did not throw during the team’s offseason program because he was resting his right elbow after getting an anti-inflammatory shot to deal with an issue that affected him last season. Word was that he would be back throwing at training camp and head coach Sean McVay offered an update as the defending champs prepared to welcome their full squad on Saturday.

McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, that Stafford is “feeling good” and will be ready to go once the team hits the practice field.

Stafford said that he feels he has a deeper understanding of the offense than he did in his first season in Los Angeles and that he thinks that sets the Rams up to go “above and beyond” where they were last year. Continued health would be a good way to increase the chances of the team making that kind of improvement.