Tom Brady poised to top 100,000 passing yards, regular season and postseason combined

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is about half a season away from an extraordinary achievement: 100,000 career passing yards.

Brady enters the 2022 season with 97,569 career passing yards, 84,520 in the regular season and 13,049 in the postseason. That puts him 2,431 passing yards away from 100,000, a total no other quarterback in NFL history has ever come close to achieving.

Last year Brady averaged 313 passing yards per game. If he averages 313 yards a game this year, he’ll top 100,000 yards in the Bucs’ eighth game of the season, which is a Thursday night home game against the Ravens on October 27.

The 100,000 total has never been approached before and may never be reached again. Brady’s combination of productivity and longevity is unequaled in NFL history.