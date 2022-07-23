Chiefs place Rashad Fenton, Lucas Niang, Justyn Ross, Prince Tega Wanogho on PUP

July 23, 2022
Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated Friday that cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) and receiver Justyn Ross (foot) would begin training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. The team made it official Saturday.

Offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (leg) joined them on the PUP list.

The players are eligible to be activated at any point before the start of the regular season, but they cannot practice until then.

Ross injured his foot last November while playing for Clemson and underwent an initial surgery. The undrafted free agent needed another to clean things up, Reid said.

Fenton appeared in 14 games with eight starts last season and totaled 49 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Niang played 12 games with nine starts last season.

