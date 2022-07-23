Kyle Sloter has free agent visit with Jaguars

USFL: JUN 25 Playoff Semifinal - New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
The Jaguars hosted free agent quarterback Kyle Sloter on a free agent visit Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Sloter recently completed his USFL season with the New Orleans Breakers.

He went 168-of-291 for 1,798 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Sloter, 28, has spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions, Bears and Raiders after signing with Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

The Jaguars have C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton and E.J. Perry behind Trevor Lawrence on their 90-player roster.

