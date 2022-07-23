Leonard Fournette’s trainer acknowledges weight gain, says he’ll be in top shape for the season

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette reportedly angered the team’s coaching staff by showing up to mandatory minicamp weighing nearly 260 pounds. But Fournette’s trainer says that will be a distant memory when the season starts.

Trainer Jordan Bush, who has been working with Fournette since minicamp, acknowledged to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com that Fournette came in heavy, but said Fournette is putting in the work.

“Honestly, he did return to us a little bit bigger than we wanted,” Bush said. “He was also in the sauna every day, getting extra cardio every single day. We called it ‘fat camp,’ just to mess around with him, but he was doing that type of stuff every single day. We could see the weight coming off.”

Bush said that after spending a month training in Texas, Fournette was down to the low 240s.

“The thing about Lenny, he gains weight fast,” Bush said. “He’s a big human in general. Leonard has a big frame. He’s not a small guy by any means. His legs are huge, not in a bad way. Learning his body and how he works, we understand what it takes, if he needed to lose five pounds, what he needs to do. It’s triple-digit [temperatures] every day out here.”

Bush called Fournette’s weight “blown out of proportion.” If he performs when the season starts, no one will care what he weighed in the offseason.