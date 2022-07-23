Malik Willis signs, completing Titans’ draft class

USA Today

The Titans’ entire 2022 draft class has now signed.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis signed his contract today, the team announced. He was the only unsigned player among the Titans’ rookie class.

A quarterback from Liberty, Willis showed flashes of greatness in his college career, to the point where some thought he’d be a high first-round draft pick. But he also showed inconsistency in college, and he ended up lasting until the Titans took him with the 86th overall pick.

With Ryan Tannehill as the starter, Willis may not play at all as a rookie. But the Titans believe he has starting potential, and that after a redshirt year in 2022 he may be ready to compete for a starting job.