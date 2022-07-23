Rams sign Luis Perez

Getty Images

The Rams are bringing back Luis Perez.

The USFL quarterback signed with the Rams on Saturday, the team announced. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent time on their practice squad that season.

Perez had a stint in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the season was suspended and then saw time with the Eagles and Lions that fall.

Perez played in the XFL in 2020 before playing for the New Jersey Generals in the recently completed USFL.

He joins a roster that has John Wolford and Bryce Perkins behind Matthew Stafford.

The Rams also placed offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth on the reserve/retired list Saturday.