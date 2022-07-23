Ravens waive Iman Marshall

Getty Images

The Ravens waived cornerback Iman Marshall on Saturday, the team announced.

Baltimore made Marshall a fourth-round selection in 2019, but he has spent most of his career on injured reserve. He has not played the past two seasons.

The USC product spent much of his rookie year on injured reserve with an unspecified injury. He was activated late in the season, played in three games and made one tackle.

Marshall tore an ACL midway through training camp in 2020. He returned for part of training camp last year but was placed back on injured reserve and missed all of 2021.

The Ravens are stocked at the position with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn-Armour Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Robert Jackson, Kevon Seymour, David Vereen and Denzel Williams.