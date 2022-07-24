Bears work out Michael Schofield

Getty Images

The Bears took a look at a veteran offensive lineman as they move toward the start of the 2022 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team worked out Michael Schofield.

Schofield started 12 of the 15 games he played for the Chargers last season. He has made 81 starts overall since entering the league as a 2014 third-round pick of the Broncos.

He has played both guard and tackle during a career that’s also featured a previous three-year stint with the Chargers and a year with the Panthers in 2020.

The Bears drafted four offensive linemen earlier this year, so there should be a fair amount of competition for spots on the line this summer. If Schofield signs, he’ll be in the thick of it.