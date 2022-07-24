Cade Otton signs rookie deal

Getty Images

The Buccaneers wrapped up their draft class signings, getting tight end Cade Otton under contract. The team previously signed the other seven members of the draft class as Bucs rookies reported to camp Saturday.

The Bucs made Otton a fourth-round selection out of the University of Washington.

Otton had ankle surgery last year and did not take part in practices in the Bucs’ offseason program as a result, but the team’s medical staff has cleared him for training camp.

He spent five seasons at UW, appearing in 39 games. Otton totaled 91 receptions for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.

Otton earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors for his performance during the 2020 season. He also was one of eight semifinalists for the 2020 John Mackey Award, given annually to college football’s top tight end.

The Bucs are replacing Rob Gronkowski and recently agreed to a deal with veteran Kyle Rudolph to join a tight end group that also includes Cameron Brate, Codey McElroy and sixth-round pick Ko Kieft.