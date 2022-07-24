Cardinals unveil black helmets for 2022

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT
The questionable orange Bears helmets have been balanced out by an alternate helmet from a team that once played its home games in Chicago.

The Cardinals have unveiled black helmets for 2022. Up close, the base color has a red sparkle to it, which makes it even better.

The Cardinals have not yet announced when the black helmets will be worn. They’ll said simply that they’ll be used in “select” games.

That’s smart. Stretch it out. Make news multiple times.

Still, what is it with teams unveiling alternate helmets on a Sunday? It makes far more sense to do it on a work day.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. ET: The Cardinals already have announced that the black helmets will be worn on August 21 vs. the Ravens, on October 9 vs. the Eagles, and on October 20 vs. the Saints.

3 responses to “Cardinals unveil black helmets for 2022

  1. They chose Sunday to hype people up for when there are games on Sunday. Slowly shift how people think about their Sundays. And it is new and visual, the easiest way to get people. The Cardinals helmet might be my favorite alternate that’s come out.

  2. There isn’t anything “questionable” about the Bears’ orange gear. Orange is one of their actual primary team colors.

    The black uni/helmet trend is tiresome and lazy. It makes everyone look alike and sublimates the real team colors.

    When did pro sports become so afraid of color? Making everything dark takes away all the character. If you want something “questionable”, that’s a better candidate.

  3. Ofc they went with black. Why be unique and original when you can copy the same cliche trend half the teams have gone with for the past 20 years? The red sparkle is cool though, hopefully that pops during games cause it would be a shame if on game day it looks like just another basic black helmet 😴. At least the Bears are trying to step outside the box and do their own thing, which is more deserving of credit than just copy and pasting black uniforms and helmets from other teams

