Cardinals unveil black helmets for 2022

The questionable orange Bears helmets have been balanced out by an alternate helmet from a team that once played its home games in Chicago.

The Cardinals have unveiled black helmets for 2022. Up close, the base color has a red sparkle to it, which makes it even better.

The Cardinals have not yet announced when the black helmets will be worn. They’ll said simply that they’ll be used in “select” games.

That’s smart. Stretch it out. Make news multiple times.

Still, what is it with teams unveiling alternate helmets on a Sunday? It makes far more sense to do it on a work day.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m. ET: The Cardinals already have announced that the black helmets will be worn on August 21 vs. the Ravens, on October 9 vs. the Eagles, and on October 20 vs. the Saints.