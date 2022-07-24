Darius Leonard starts camp on PUP list

Getty Images

The Colts have gathered for camp. Like every other team, they’ve disclosed their list of players not yet ready to practice.

The Colts have placed four players on the physically unable to perform list, led by All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard. Also on the PUP list are defensive end Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod, and receiver Michael Strachan.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II will start camp on the non-football injury list.

The other 85 players on the roster are good to go, as the Colts try to live up to perceived potential that has them, via DraftKings, as -125 favorites to win the AFC South. The Titans, who secured the No. 1 seed in 2021, are +175 to win the division.