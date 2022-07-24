Ed Ingram agrees to terms with the Vikings

Getty Images

Vikings second-round pick Ed Ingram is set to sign his first NFL contract.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Ingram has agreed to terms on his four-year deal with the team. The guard’s agreement leaves second-round cornerback Andrew Booth as the team’s only draft pick who hasn’t agreed to terms yet.

Ingram started 35 games during his time at LSU, including 12 times at right guard as a freshman in 2017. He was suspended for the 2018 season, but returned in 2019 and started at left guard over his final two seasons.

Ezra Cleveland is expected to start at left guard for the Vikings. Jesse Davis and Chris Reed are options at right guard with Ingram likely also in the mix for playing time if he has a strong camp.