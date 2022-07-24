Eight XFL teams include three in Texas, none in California or New York

Posted by Mike Florio on July 24, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT
St. Louis BattleHawks v DC Defenders
Getty Images

As XFL 3.0 prepares to arrive in February, three of the league’s eight teams will take up residence in the Lone Star State.

The XFL announced on Sunday night that teams will be in Dallas (Arlington), Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Orlando, St. Louis, Seattle, and D.C.

The second iteration of the XFL had teams in L.A., New York, and Tampa. Those cities were replaced by San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

XFL 2.0 did well in Seattle and St. Louis. The league will have no teams at all in New York/New Jersey or California.

Wade Phillips will coach the Houton team, Bob Stoops will coach the Dallas team, Hines Ward will coach the San Antonio team.

Anthony Becht coaches the team in St. Louis. Terrell Buckley will coach the team in Orlando. Reggie Barlow will coach the D.C. team. Jim Haslett will handle the Seattle franchise. And Rod Woodson will coach the Las Vegas franchise.

16 responses to “Eight XFL teams include three in Texas, none in California or New York

  1. …nothing but retreads coaching these teams….i won’t watch…

  2. No Chicago team, LA, or NY teams? I guess they really dont want this to last.

  4. The team in DC really makes this interesting. They can call themselves “The Committee”. And their logo can be a folded sheet of legal paper.

  5. San Antonio & St. Louis are on watch. Both cities need to prove that they deserve football. No matter what level it’s on.
    This will quiet the people who constantly complain about California & New York having “too many” teams. Don’t know what they think about Florida getting one, though.

  6. If you have a startup, you go where the business climate is good.

    Elon did.

  7. Going to decent sized markets that dont have a big leauge team is their best chance to draw any kind of crowd. AA baseball doesnt play in the same market as MLB for a reason

  9. Smart move. Go to football hungry cities. No one in New York or LA care about the XFL and their attendance was abysmal.

  10. At least the guys will actually try. NFL quality of play and officiating has gone downhill to the point this last Super Bowl didn’t have the “feel” of a Super Bowl. Even the commercials sucked. That pass interference against Kupp shouldn’t even have happened considering 3 Ram lineman false started on the play. Give the XFL a chance.

  11. Brothaman says:
    July 24, 2022 at 8:00 pm
    No Chicago team, LA, or NY teams? I guess they really dont want this to last.

    ——————————
    Actually is was a smart move to stay way from those already saturated markets and instead hit the hungrier ones like they did.

  14. But for D.C. this is a regional league. Swap D.C. for Chicago and the regional footprint would be complete.

  15. Looking forward to the XFL. The official announcements tonight with the owners , team coaches and so forth was fun to watch.

  16. Having such a strong presence in the football hotbeds of the South and Southern Mid-west lends itself to attracting a substantial regional following. That should help them survive until they can expand.
    I live in PA and will be pulling for San Antonio vs Las Vegas in the championship game (Hines Ward vs Rod Woodson)! I really hope the games are on over the air TV!

