Eight XFL teams include three in Texas, none in California or New York

Getty Images

As XFL 3.0 prepares to arrive in February, three of the league’s eight teams will take up residence in the Lone Star State.

The XFL announced on Sunday night that teams will be in Dallas (Arlington), Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Orlando, St. Louis, Seattle, and D.C.

The second iteration of the XFL had teams in L.A., New York, and Tampa. Those cities were replaced by San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

XFL 2.0 did well in Seattle and St. Louis. The league will have no teams at all in New York/New Jersey or California.

Wade Phillips will coach the Houton team, Bob Stoops will coach the Dallas team, Hines Ward will coach the San Antonio team.

Anthony Becht coaches the team in St. Louis. Terrell Buckley will coach the team in Orlando. Reggie Barlow will coach the D.C. team. Jim Haslett will handle the Seattle franchise. And Rod Woodson will coach the Las Vegas franchise.