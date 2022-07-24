Heat forces Chiefs rookie Leon Chenal to leave practice early

Getty Images

The first practice of training camp for the Chiefs’ rookies took place under a heat advisory on Saturday, and one player had to leave early.

Chiefs rookie linebacker Leo Chenal was carted to the locker room during practice, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said afterward that the heat was the reason.

“The heat got to him a little bit today, so we got him out of there,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star.

Heat at training camp practices is a major concern in the NFL since Vikings offensive tackle Korey Stringer died of heat stroke at training camp in 2001. Reid said the Chiefs will take necessary precautions.

“We just keep an eye on them, and they have to stay hydrated,” Reid said. “We’ll just keep slowing it down for them.”

Chenal is a third-round pick out of Wisconsin.