Jim Irsay buys Muhammad Ali’s belt for $6.18 million

Colts owner Jim Irsay has added one of the most expensive pieces of sports memorabilia ever sold to his collection.

Irsay confirmed this morning that he was the buyer of Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight against George Foreman. Heritage Auctions revealed that the purchase price was $6.18 million.

The belt will be displayed for the first time on August 2 in Chicago, and then will go on display on September 9 in Indianapolis, Irsay said.

Irsay has spent tens of millions of dollars on his collection, which also includes everything from a Jackie Robinson bat to the original “Wanted” poster for John Wilkes Booth to Prince’s guitar to Paul McCartney’s original “Hey Jude” lyrics.