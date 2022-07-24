Jordan Poyer reports to camp despite desire for extension

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer wants a new contract, but he showed up for the first day training camp anyway.

“My agent (Drew Rosenhaus) is here,” Poyer said, via Chris Brown of the team website. “I know him, and (General Manager) Brandon Beane are talking things through. I’m just excited to be back out here playing football. . . . It’s been a journey, but I’m here right now. I’m excited to play football and to continue to get better.”

Beane wouldn’t talk about his negotiations with Rosenhaus, and Poyer said “it’s hard to say” when asked if a deal was close.

Poyer, 31, has outplayed his contract and enters the final year set to make $5.6 million in base salary.

He sat out the voluntary portion of the offseason program but did participate in the mandatory minicamp and said he never had any intention of holding out.

“I want to be here,” Poyer said. “I’m going to continue to be a leader for this team and continue to do what I can help this team win football games.”

Poyer made the All-Pro team last season, though he somehow wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl. It was his best season in his nine seasons.

“I still feel like that I can play at a high level for a few years,” Poyer said. “All I’ve heard is Jordan’s age, this and that. So that continues to motivate me in the offseason. I chose to be here because I wanted to come here and show that I’m ready to play and I can still play at a high level.”

He has 643 tackles, 20 interceptions and 42 pass breakups in his career.