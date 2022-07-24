Lions put Jameson Williams on NFI list, Josh Paschal on PUP

USA Today Sports

Two of the Lions’ top draft picks from this April will be opening their first training camp on injured lists.

First-round wideout Jameson Williams has been placed on the non-football injury list. Williams is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered while playing for Alabama in the national championship game earlier this year.

The team has said that there’s a vision in place for how to use Williams this season, but they’ve also admitted that it will be a challenge to get a rookie ready without much, if any, time on the field before the year gets underway.

The Lions also announced that second-round defensive lineman Josh Paschal has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. He missed time this spring with a lower extremity injury.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara and cornerback Jerry Jacobs also landed on the PUP list. Okwara tore his Achilles last year and Jacobs tore his ACL. Linebacker Natrez Patrick joined Williams on the NFI list.