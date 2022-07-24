Rams decide not to place Jalen Ramsey on PUP

Getty Images

The Rams said Friday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey would start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. They quickly changed their minds.

Coach Sean McVay said that Ramsey has been activated, so that he could take part in certain football-related activities.

“We ended up not putting Ramsey on the PUP as a result of doctors cleared him in a limited fashion that enables him to participate in a lot of the jog throughs — the above the neck stuff, and to be able to have him out here with his teammates with all the different things that we ask of him,” McVay told reporters. ‘He felt good about that. We felt good about that. So, I think that’s what’s best for our football team. That’s why we kind of pivoted in that direction.”

It’s really a difference without a distinction, given that he counts against the 90-man roster, whether he’s on the PUP list or not.

“If you put him on PUP, you’re not able to participate in any of the football activities,” McVay said. “You’re restricted to just go with [athletic trainer] Reggie [Scott] and his group. Where Jalen’s at, the doctors felt like we could clear him in a limited fashion. Anytime that you have a player of his caliber — and it’s really fortunate for us that it’s an upper body injury, because a lot of the stuff you’re still moving around in your lower half. There were some unique parameters that enabled us to take that approach.”

Some teams in the past have allowed players on the PUP list to participate in practice on a limited basis, and rarely if ever has anyone gotten in trouble for it.

Ramsey had shoulder surgery last month, after the conclusion of the offseason program.