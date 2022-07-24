Texans’ John Metchie expects to miss rookie season after leukemia diagnosis

Getty Images

Texans rookie receiver John Metchie is expecting to miss the 2022 season after a leukemia diagnosis.

Metchie, whom the Texans took out of Alabama with the 44th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, announced today that he was recently diagnosed.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game. His ACL recovery had been going well and he had expected to be ready for the start of the season, but now a new health challenge will keep him off the field this year.