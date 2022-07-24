Travin Howard on NFI list, having core muscle surgery

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that linebacker Travin Howard injured his groin while working out ahead of camp and he’s set to have that injury repaired surgically.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Howard will be operated on by core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia this week. The hope is that Howard will be able to play by the start of the regular season.

Word was initially that Howard would go on the physically unable to perform list, but the Rams announced on Sunday that he’s going on the non-football injury list. The change is likely due to the injury happening while Howard was working out on his own.

The Rams also confirmed that rookie defensive back Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams on the PUP list. Wide receiver Warren Jackson is also on the list and all the players on either list can be activated at any time.