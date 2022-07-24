Vikings get second-rounder Andrew Booth signed as rookies report

Getty Images

The Vikings have gotten their 2022 draft class under contract, just in time for the rookie class to report for camp.

The team announced that cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr. agreed to terms. He was the 42nd overall selection in the draft.

The Vikings also announced that 31 players reported for camp on Sunday; all rookies and quarterbacks are there, including Kirk Cousins. Certain players who are rehabbing injuries, including tight end Irv Smith, also reported.

It’s the first camp with a new G.M. (Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) in well over a decade, and that first with a new head coach (Kevin O’Connell) since 2014.