Bengals expect Alex Cappa back before La’el Collins

The Bengals made several moves designed to improve their offensive line this offseason, but two of the new additions aren’t healthy enough to open camp on the field with their new teammates.

As noted over the weekend, right guard Alex Cappa was placed on the physically unable to perform list and right tackle La'el Collins went on the non-football injury list. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered some more information on both players on Monday.

Taylor said that the team expects Cappa to be activated before Collins. Cappa had surgery to repair a core muscle injury while Collins is dealing with a back injury. Taylor said the injury is something that Collins has dealt with in the past and that the team will manage his workload in a way that gets him ready to go for the start of the regular season.

Center Ted Karras is also new to the team while left tackle Jonah Williams returns from last year. Taylor said on Monday that 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman is currently working as the first-team left guard.