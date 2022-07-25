Bengals “whole focus” is on keeping Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT
Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds
Getty Images

Bengals owner Mike Brown said on Monday that it’s hard to make all the pieces fit under the salary cap when discussing the team’s failure to sign safety Jessie Bates to a long-term deal, but there’s one piece that the team is determined to find a place for in the near future.

Quarterback Joe Burrow took the Bengals to a Super Bowl in his second season and he’ll be eligible for an extension after this year. Brown said that means the time to talk about a new deal is “not quite ready or ripe yet,” but he made it clear that the team is already preparing for the moment that changes.

“I can tell you that we couldn’t be happier with Joe Burrow,” Brown said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “He’s everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here.”

Prioritizing Burrow’s contract is an obvious call for the Bengals to make as they think about their roster construction in future seasons, but we’ll have to wait until next year to see how quickly the two sides can come together on a ndew deal.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bengals “whole focus” is on keeping Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

  1. I have no doubt that Burrow will stay in Cinci for a long time. He doesn’t have a huge ego, seems well-centred and appears to recognize that he’s been blessed like very few are blessed. Good for him and the team.

  2. Strong start to a career that may prove he is the best QB drafted since Aaron Rogers!

  4. He looks like the real deal. Of course they would want to anchor a team around him.

  5. Joe Burrow is going to get however much he wants to get. The Mike Brown is cheap talk is nonsense, the NFL of the 90s is not the NFL of today and he knows it. The trick will be fitting everyone under the cap. I suspect he won’t be as eager to kick the can down the road with large guarantees spread out long after the player is productive like I believe the Rams are doing, but if he chooses to go that route I’m all for it if it brings a SB victory. Mike Brown has changed with the times, no reason to think it won’t get done.

  6. Overhyped QB and team. You would think he and Herbert have won 5 Super Bowls by now with all gushing over them, my lord.

  7. When you have a QB who can get you to a super bowl it would be monumentally stupid to let him go, right?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.