Bills sign guard Jordan Simmons

Getty Images

A day after putting guard Rodger Saffold on the non-football injury list, the Bills have added another veteran guard.

Jordan Simmons signed this morning, the team announced.

Simmons played five games for the Raiders last season, with no starts. In 2020 he started six games for the Seahawks.

Saffold, who was expected to be the Bills’ starting left guard, suffered a rib injury in a car crash. It is unclear how soon Saffold will be back, but at least for now, Simmons provides them some depth with Saffold on the mend.