Chargers hire Pat White as offensive assistant

The Chargers announced the addition of Pat White to Brandon Staley’s coaching staff. The former NFL quarterback will serve as an offensive assistant.

He joins the Chargers after spending last year’s training camp with them as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

White most recently spent time in the college coaching ranks at Campbell University, coaching quarterbacks this past spring. He has also coached at Alcorn State (2018-19), South Florida (2020) and Alabama State (2021).

In White’s time at Alcorn State, he helped the Braves go 18-8 and coached two different quarterbacks to earn Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive player of the year recognition.

After a record-setting career at West Virginia, White was selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2009 draft. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie and spent part of the 2013 season with Washington.

White also played with the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League (2011) and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League (2014).